    Russian and Austrian foreign ministers discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

    A meeting was held between Sergei Lavrov and Sebastian Kurz

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his counterpart from Austria that chairing the OSCE this year, Sebastian Kurz, have today met in Moscow.

    Report informs referring to the Russian media.

    As Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova previously reported, the sides planned to discuss a wide range of issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the situation in Syria, Ukraine, as well in Yemen and Libya.

