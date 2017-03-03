 Top
    Project 'Future development concept of occupied territories of Azerbaijan' presented

    Project jointly developed by students and teaching staff of AUAC SABAH groups

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AUAC) has hosted presentation of the project "Future development concept of occupied territories of Azerbaijan" (in the sample of Aghdam city).

    Report informs, the event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee on Deals of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Ali Hasanov, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Bahar Muradova, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova and other officials.

    First, the guests viewed the exhibition on the project at the university's foyer.

    In their speeches, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova and Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Union Bayram Safarov appreciated the project and assessed it as a message to the world. 

