Professor of Tel-Aviv University joined "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Professor of Tel-Aviv University (Dept. of Earth Sciences) Member of Israel Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lev V. Eppelbaum, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”:

Report was informed in the platform's press service, statement says: "Whatever is ours today, the Peace is our tomorrow. For that reason, I would like to note the importance of peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and want call upon all putting an end to human loss. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. I want to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations."

"I perceive the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict. Armenians and Azerbaijanis have had relations based on peace and unity as the result of long tradition of coexistence. However, the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war, as a result of unresolved conflict. I want to state it with great regret. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. All peoples in this world should live in Peace and I hope this Peace will come to South Caucasus region. Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to Peace initiative, and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”, aimed at solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".