Presidential Aide: Azerbaijan confidently moving forward on the path of coordinating interests in a system of international relations

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, Professor Ali Hasanov has said the country is confidently moving forward on the path of coordinating interests in the system of international relations as he was interviewed by Al-Jazeera TV channel, Report informs referring to the AZERTAC.

Mr. Hasanov highlighted Azerbaijan`s balanced foreign policy line.

On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said 20 per cent of Azerbaijan`s territories were occupied as the aggressor country was helped by certain foreign forces. “The occupation still continues due to non-constructive position of Armenia, which refuses to honour the resolutions of international organizations demanding fair settlement of the conflict, and this is a serious threat to the whole region, even to European security,” he said.

On political and economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, Ali Hasanov said these reforms were aimed at developing democracy as well as optimizing the economic life in the country. “These reforms will open new opportunities for active involvement of youth in political processes.”

The Presidential Assistant also highlighted the country`s significant achievements in ensuring the freedom of speech and press, implementing transnational energy, transport and communication projects.

Ali Hasanov provided an insight into Azerbaijan`s policy to strengthen cooperation with Arab states, especially Gulf countries. Professor Hasanov said President Ilham Aliyev is one of the heads of the state who promotes humanitarian cooperation and multicultural values and who speaks against Islamophobia the most. “Azerbaijan has recently facilitated a visa regime with members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. This will certainly contribute to the development of our relations,” he added.