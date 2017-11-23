President: The whole world recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The whole world recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"We discussed issues related to regional security, and the biggest threat to regional security is the unresolved conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that for many years territories of Azerbaijan are under occupation of the Armenian armed forces.

"There is a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani people and the situation, unfortunately, does not change. Armenia wants to maintain the status quo as long as possible despite the statements that come from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs that the status quo is unacceptable and needs to be changed", Azerbaijani President said.

The head of state noted that the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions that require unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"For more than 20 years, Armenia does not obey these resolutions. The conflict settlement must be based on the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and also on the observance of the principle of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The whole world recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”, President Ilham Aliyev stated.