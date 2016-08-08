President Ilham Aliyev thanked Putin for participation in settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his personal active participation in the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"I would like to emphasize the role of Russia in the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", - Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the president of Russia.

He recalled that the last meeting in June in St. Petersburg was devoted to this issue."I thank you for your personal active participation in this process", - said the President of Azerbaijan. He stressed that the frequent meetings between Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents give new impetus to bilateral relations, "which has long reached the level of strategic partnership and cover almost all spheres."

"We have active cooperation at international events, political dialogue strengthening, economic relations become stronger ", - the President said.

In addition, the new format - a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, he said, will contribute to the economic development of countries and the strengthening of security in the region.