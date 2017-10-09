Pakistani Prime Minister receives Azerbaijani Ambassador

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has today received Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada in Islamabad.

Report informs citing the Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister said Pakistan and Azerbaijan traditionally enjoy close, cordial relations adding that these relations are marked by trust and understanding.

Prime Minister appreciated Azerbaijan's continued support Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its invaluable role in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated Pakistan's principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Prime Minister called for attaining the optimum level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said bilateral collaboration in different sectors between the two countries has been growing steadily.