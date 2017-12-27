Pakistani media writes about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

© http://www.geopolitics.ru

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani online publication dedicated article to the summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) hosted by Pakistan, its participants, including Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Report informs referring to the Dailyparliamenttimes.com, the article says, in 1992, in the aftermath of collapse of Soviet Union, new members including Azerbaijan joined the Organization. As an outcome of Islamabad Summit also attended by President of Azerbaijan, adopted Final Declaration whereby identified new projects of trans-regional nature to stimulate economic cooperation among the member states pursuant to the fundamental goals of this organization. The declaration also expressed concern about the existing unresolved conflicts in the ECO region, including Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

“Nagorno Karabakh conflict hinders the realization of the full economic potential of the region and impedes the development of economic cooperation on regional as well as broader level,” said in an article.

The articles also stressed that presidents participating in the summit highlighted resolution of such conflicts on the basis of principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The article says to the surprise of everyone, particularly Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as a host, Kyrgyzstan right in the summit made a reservation to Final Declaration stating that it refrains from acceding to the political clauses reflected in the Islamabad Declaration of the 13th ECO Summit. Azerbaijan that time immediately reacted by Foreign Ministry calling Kyrgyzstan’s position as incomprehensible. Actually, it was incomprehensible in the sense that this position of supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was endorsed by UNSC resolutions, OIC documents and others.

The article underlines that Azerbaijan and Armenia for over two decades have been locked in conflict, which emerged over Armenian territorial claims to Azerbaijan. Since the 1990s war, Armenian armed forces have occupied over 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. Armenia also conducted notorious ethnic cleansing in the seized lands of Azerbaijan against one million civilian Azerbaijanis.

It was also noted that the UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions on Armenia’s withdrawal from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, but they have not been enforced to this day.

It said that Kyrgyzstan recently sent a diplomatic note to ECO Secretariat underlining of its joining to political clause of Islamabad Summit.