PACE Subcommittee mulls in Athens settlement of frozen conflicts

Baku. 26 September.REPORT.AZ/ In Athens, PACE Subcommittee on conflicts discussed with Council of Europe member states the settlement of protracted conflicts.

Report informs the meeting was held at the Greek parliament.

Chairman of the Subcommittee Stefan Schennach has held meeting with three OSCE representatives on conflicts - desk officer for Armenia and Azerbaijan from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany at OSCE Klaus Keller, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine Martin Sajdik and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process Wolf-Dietrich Heim.

Stefan Schennach, member of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been elected Chairman of PACE Monitoring Committee's Subcommittee for conflicts on March. Schennach is also a PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteur for Azerbaijan.

Earlier, he said Nagorno-Karabah conflict will be one of the three priority issues that new subcommittee would be dealing with.