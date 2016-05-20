OSCE PA President calls on CIS Interparliamentary Assembly jointly promote Karabakh settlement

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The human toll of continued fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone has become intolerable."

Report informs, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), Ilkka Kanerva said, speaking at the plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in St. Petersburg.

I.Kanerva urged the parliamentarians of CIS IPA in cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to promote a peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the context of the OSCE Minsk Group.