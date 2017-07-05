OSCE PA offers to create parliamentary platform to discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Kristian Vigenin, Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, proposed creating a parliamentary platform for discussions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, K. Vigenin stated this during his speech at the plenary session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk.

He stressed that such a platform would be created if it received approval of the OSCE PA and parties to the conflict.

According to him, the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is also planned to be raised during autumn plenary session of the OSCE PA.