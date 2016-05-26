A number of Bulgarian MPs will be included in list of undesirable persons in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to information by the Armenian media, Bulgarian MPs have made an illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Report was told by the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev.

He noted that this visit is biased promotion of the so-called regime established by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories as a result of military aggression, occupation and bloody ethnic cleansing.

H. Hajiyev noted that in connection with the illegal visit, Embassy of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria will appeal to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and relevant authorities of the country.

"After a certain refinement, their names will be included in the list of undesirable persons in Azerbaijan", said H. Hajiyev.