Novruz Mammadov: No one cares how one million Azerbaijanis have become refugees

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Activities carried out by Azerbaijan in recent years have not been done by any other state”.

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Novruz Mammadov has said on the sidelines of 4th World Forumon Intercultural Dialogue: “The development of peaceful relations through intercultural dialogue”.

According to him, number of hot spots and terrorist organizations increased in recent years: “Why is it so? So much work is being done, meetings are held. Today, international tension is completely different from previous periods. These meetings are of great importance. However, favorable conditions must be created for them. If they prevent this, these meetings will not have any meaning”.

N. Mammadov also added that, although there are over 1 million refugees and IDPs, Azerbaijan has managed to built an independent state: “No one cares how they have become refugees. Azerbaijani lands are under occupation for over 25 years. But states do not express concrete position in this regard. 20-30 years old documents are being archived. Great powers are trying to solve problems among themselves. Small states wait for what will happen in a month. International law is impossible without advanced approach”.