Novruz Mammadov: Geopolitical games may lead to conflict eruption in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may erupt with the new strength, as it is a result of geopolitical games," said Presidential Assistant for Foreign Policy Issues Novruz Mammadov in his interview with RIA Novosti.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been lasting for more than 25 years, and 20% of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories have been occupied by Armenia. As a result, more than a million people have become refugees and IDPs. Nevertheless, attempts to show this as a "frozen conflict" are not weakening. We can confidently state that the conflict is a result of geopolitical games," Novruz Mammadov said adding that the result will not change as long as similar games continue.

"Even though international mediators support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, they prefer to hold an ambiguous stance. We expect concrete steps for the peaceful settlement of the conflict from the OSCE co-chair countries, as well as from the world community," he noted.

Novruz Mammadov underlined that there was the lack of justice in today's world, as the world could not maintain its principle after the Warsaw Pact.

"What is the point of talking about universal values if there is no justice in international relations?!" he emphasized.

The Presidential Assistant also highlighted that the just assessment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict faced obstacles.

"Currently, there is such a situation when you cannot solve a conflict with war, because a conflict causes a conflict, and superpowers take active part in it," he underscored.

He recalled that the OSCE Minsk Group, engaged in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, consisted of "the countries that can say their word on the in the international arena if necessary."