Next monitoring will be held on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ The next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on the Line of Confrontation (LOC) of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In accordance with its mandate, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, east of the village Kuropatkino, in Khojavand region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 8, 2016.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Hristo Hristov and Peter Swedberg will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan controlled by its Armed Forces.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Simon Tiller and Jiri Aberle will participate on the other side of the LOC, in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.