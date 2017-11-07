Next ceasefire monitoring will be held on line of confrontation of troops

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ On 8 November 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Terter.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, his field assistants Gennadi Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.