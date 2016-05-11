 Top
    Monitoring on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops ends without incident

    Monitoring was held in the west of Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy district of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring that was held in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-office, on May 11 at the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijan troops, in the west of Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy district of Azerbaijan, has ended without incident.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    According to the information, on the Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by the Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller, and the special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office for the South Caucasus, Gunter Bachler.

    On the opposite side of the contact line, the work carried out by Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Peter Svedberg and a representative in charge of the office activities of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Thomas Lenk.

