Ministry of Defence: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 38 times in a day

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 38 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberian region, Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region, Alibayli and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shirvanli, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.