MFA: Turkey condemns illegitimate "elections" violating sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey condemns the non-legitimate elections, violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, related with the ongoing Nagorno Karabakh non-legitimate "elections" declares.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Minister stressed that these "elections" are proof of an open violation of the principles of the OSCE and UN Security Council resolutions: "Upcoming September 13 "local elections" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which occupied by Armenia for about 20 years similiar to the "parlamentary elections", which were held on May 3, 2015. Such actions cause damage to efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

According to the statement, Turkey doesn't recognize these illegitimate "elections": "Getting membership in the OSCE Minsk Group, Turkey will continue to support efforts towards a fair and sustainable settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."