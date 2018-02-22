MFA: International tribunal must be created for bringing to justice perpetrators of crimes in Khojaly

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ There is a need to create international tribunal for bringing to justice the perpetrators of crimes in Khojaly.

Report informs, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affars (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev stressed that Armenia must understand that the force that is used to retain Azerbaijani lands under occupation can not contribute to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

"Status quo is unacceptable, and Armenian troops must be withdrawn from the Azerbaijani territories”, Azerbaijani MFA spokesperson added.