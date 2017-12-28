MFA: Azerbaijan positively assesses idea of increasing number of participants in OSCE mission

© Report

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan positively assesses the idea of increasing number of participants in the OSCE monitoring mission, this should be conducted in parallel with substantive negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and contribute to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) said.

"We expect that Armenia will observe all norms and principles of international law, and first of all, the troops will be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. We positively estimate the fact that after the Geneva meeting, negotiations were held in a substantive manner", Hajiyev noted.