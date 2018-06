Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan started in Swiss city of Bern.

Report informs Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick wrote that on his Twitter page.

Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Didier Burkhalter greeted the heads of state before the meeting.