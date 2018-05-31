Matthew Bryza: Tramp has no concrete idea on resolving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ "If President Donald Tramp has a concrete idea on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it will be a big surprise and big step forward. But now it is difficult because Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is still forming his government."

Analyst of Atlanta Council, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Matthew Bryza told Report.

He said that he has doubt that D.Trump has a concrete idea on the conflict, but at the same time, Washington has no bureaucratic activity on this issue. "Currently, US has no time to allocate for this region".

Commenting on the change of power in Armenia, possible meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, Matthew Bryza noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is still strengthens his power: "Holding such meetings with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group will be good. Meeting for estimating the trust level of Aliyev and Pashinyan will be first step. It was not in the presidency period of Serzh Sargsyan. When he was co-chair, Ilham Aliyev considered that there were good proposals but he doubted that Sargsyan would fulfill such agreements in the Armenian society. I hope that Pashinyan will be a strong leader, he can reach the agreement with president Aliyev and there will be progress in negotiations".