Mammadyarov: Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers planned within opening session of UN General Assembly

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is planned, but there is no exact date yet.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told journalists about it.

He recalled that this meeting was agreed with the mediators - the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"For now, we expect, perhaps, it will be held within the framework of the opening of the next session of the UN General Assembly in New York," the minister added.

According to him, a political decision must be made at the meeting.

"As we have repeatedly said, it is necessary to withdraw Armenian forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," - Mammadyarov said.

The Foreign Minister also recalled that two draft resolutions - on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the GUAM countries - were reflected in the agenda of the next session.