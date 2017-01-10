lham Aliyev: Without foreign assistance, Armenia cannot withstand us even a week

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year our international relations have further developed. In 2016, nearly 20 heads of states and governments visited Azerbaijan. Relations with international organizations expanded. Azerbaijan's stand on liberation of our lands and implementation of United Nations 4 resolutions remains unchanged".

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to summary of social and economic development in 2016 and future objectives.

The Head of State said that Azerbaijani army exposed the enemy to crushing blow as a result of counter-attack in the battles on the contact line in April 2016, thousands of hectares of land were liberated: "April battles are our brilliant victory and show power of the Azerbaijani state. These fights showed that we will never accept this situation and decently respond to all provocations. At the same time, a myth of years by Armenia completely destroyed in April battles. They recognized that if no foreign assistance, Armenia cannot withstand us even a week."