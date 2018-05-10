Khalaf Khalafov: Separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh can not participate as a party in negogations

© Report

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh can not participate as a party in negogations".

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said.

"It's nonsense, it is not real. It is not relative to the negotiation process and its subject. Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan," he said.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the format of the negogations has been predetermined: "The only subject of discussion is the liberation of the occupied territories and the Armenian minority living in Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijanis".