Khalaf Khalafov: Azerbaijan relies on support of CICA member countries to resolve Karabakh conflict

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Resolution of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is possible only by respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said at a meeting on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Beijing.

"Resolution of the conflict is possible only on the basis of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, in this context, Azerbaijan remains committed to the peaceful resolution of conflict", Deputy Minister said.

"It is imperative that the international community has insisted on strict observance of international law and implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict", Kh.Khalafov said. He also noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat to international peace and security.

According to him, Azerbaijan relies on the support of CICA member states in resolving the conflict.

CICA has been created to strengthen the relationship and cooperation among Asian countries. The structure of the CICA comprises 26 States, 12 observers, including the UN, OSCE and League of Arab States (LAS).