​Kasprzyk: Negotiations being held on monitoring on the helicopter crash area

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman is going to discuss this week in Baku the possibility of monitoring on the area where the Armenian military helicopter was downed. Report informs citing Armenian media, it was declared by a personal representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk to reporters during monitoring on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

"The state is very tense, and it is impossible to guarantee the security we need, so we decided to conduct this monitoring as previously planned, but I'm negotiating on the helicopter issue," said Kasprzyk.

According to him, this issue is planned to be discussed this week in Baku.

The holding of the OSCE monitoring was planned for November 18 near the Marzili village of Agdam region on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.