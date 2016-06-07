 Top
    Ilham Aliyev: Status quo is unacceptable

    Azerbaijani President: There are constant violations on the line of confrontation, ceasefire regime is unstable, fragile

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ceasefire on the line of confrontation in the Nagorno-Karabakh is unstable, fragile, the status quo is unacceptable.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday.

    There are constant violations on the line of confrontation, ceasefire regime is unstable, fragile. The current status quo is unacceptable. Since April, Armenia continues its military provocations against us", Ilham Aliyev said.

