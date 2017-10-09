Ilham Aliyev: If negotiations not resumed, Armenia will face very painful consequences

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "As you know, there is no progress in negotiations in these latter days. Armenia tried and thought that negotiations would be disrupted. In other words, it tried to accuse us with various excuses in order to avoid negotiations and make it not happen. Moreover, Armenia had put forward several conditions. Of course, I have stated previously that, no conditions would be accepted. They put themselves in a very foolish state when putting forward these conditions and will be forced to leave this policy. Life and reality once again show that as always, our analysis and our policy reflect the full reality”.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives.

"Today, the negotiation process is restored without any preconditions. Armenia once again ashamed before the world community and restoration of negotiations is not a gesture to us. Their hysterical statements, the appeals to other countries with fear, in fact, are open confession that it is impossible for them to stand in front of us in the battle. The events of April showed this. The situation on the contact line shows that today we have full control of the contact line. Of course, Armenia should be more interested in restoring negotiations. Otherwise, they will face very painful consequences. Intermediaries deal with the matter to restore the negotiation process. And of course, we support it. Therefore, I would like to reiterate that even though this year there was no real result, Armenia has once again presented itself as a weak, powerless dependent country to the world community”, the head of state added.