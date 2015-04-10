Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socioeconomic development in first quarter of 2015

Baku.10 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2015 and objectives for the future.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, Minister of Transport Ziya Mammadov and Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev also addressed the event.