ICRC visits Azerbaijanis taken hostage by Armenians

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostage by Armenians in occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

The meeting was held on December 4.

"The ICRC visited detainees to monitor their treatment and conditions of detention and to help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families", noted in the mission of the ICRC.

In July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by the Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in Kalbajar.