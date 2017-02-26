Honorary PACE member: International community hadn’t reacted properly to Khojaly tragedy

Kyiv. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ The international community hadn’t properly responded to the Khojaly tragedy. Honorary member of PACE from Ukraine Anatoly Rahansky told Kyiv bureau of Report.

"Firstly, the OSCE and the UN not timely responded to those events. Secondly, they did not use the tools and leverage to punish the perpetrators of this crime. That’s to say, world community acting through these organizations, unfortunately, worked inefficiently. And inefficiency of their work we continue to see in their reactions to the current crimes, seizing territory of other states, and etc", said Rahansky.