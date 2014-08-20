Heffern: "There is no military solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict"

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ “There is no military solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We call on the sides to begin serious negotiations”, US Ambassador in Armenia John Heffern stated, Report informs citing to 'Novosti-Gruzia'.

According to his statement, revenge and further violence will complicate the ways of peaceful solution. The best way to honor the memory of those who died is the immediate cessation of any conflicts.

“We once again express condolences to the families of those who died and wounded during the incident. As co-chair James Warlick said, it is not frozen conflict. We call on everybody to take all necessary measures in order to comply with the ceasefire and reduce the tension both in Yerevan and Baku,” Heffern stated.