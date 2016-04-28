Grad missiles and a cannonball fell on a company building in Aghdam

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Grad missiles and a cannonball fell on building of company "Qara inək fermer təsərrüfatı" ("Black cow farm" company).

Report was told by the Director of the livestock farm, Fuad Eyubzade that as a result of ceasefire violation, farming in the Afatlii village seriously damaged.

11 horned animals were killed and 19 wounded.

According F.Eyyubzade, "Qara inək fermer təsərrüfatı" company was established by the soft loan allocated by the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund under the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

"Animals were brought from Germany and other countries", he added.