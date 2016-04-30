MP: Germany as current OSCE chair will engage more in the solution of “frozen conflicts“

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from the night of 1st April Armed Forces of Armenia started firing with heavy weapons at the Azerbaijani emplacements as well as villages and settlements inhabited by civilians alongside the whole line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This has been condemned by the international community. Mr. Helmut Nowak, a Member of the German Bundestag from the CDU/CSU coalition party in his response to The European Azerbaijan Society’s inquiry issued a statement on the assaults by the military troops of Armenia against Azerbaijan’s territories, Report informs.The statement reads:

"The Federal Republic of Germany as current chair of the OSCE has announced, that it will engage more in the solution of “frozen conflicts“. Unilateral aggressions in this context seem to be problematic in many aspects, because they foil the goal of a general ceasefire. Germany condemns every violation of international law that is in force. The current military provocations unfortunately hinder the efforts of the Federal Republic to support peace in the region and to protect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In this case the military attacks to the civilian population are very grave.