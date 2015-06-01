French Foreign Ministry: Official Paris doesn't recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ France`s Foreign Ministry has said official Paris does not recognize independence of Azerbaijan`s Armenia-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, Report informs.

“France`s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute remains clear and unchanged. We do not recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, and do not have any relations with those who claim to be government circles there,” the ministry`s spokesman Romain Nadal told a press conference.