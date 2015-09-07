French Ambassador: OSCE MG works for resumption of dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "OSCE Minsk Group is more than ever involved in the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."Report informs referring to the Armenian media, this was announced by theFrench Ambassador to Armenia Jean-François Charpentier, commenting on situation on the contact line and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The ambassador added that the OSCE Minsk Group is working towards the resumption of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the highest level.

Jean-François Charpentier expressed concern about the violations of the ceasefire.

As co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France, according to the ambassador, urges the conflicting parties to avoid any escalation of military tension and to take all measures necessary to comply with the ceasefire.