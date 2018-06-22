Foreign Minister: "If Armenia wants peace, it should first of all remove its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan"

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "If Armenia seeks peace, it should first of all remove its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. After that, peace and security can be provided in the region”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at 10th Eastern Partnership Informal Partnership Dialogue in Minsk.

Mammadyarov said that several years ago there were contacts between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and projects were implemented in this regard: "Azerbaijan supports this type of contacts ".