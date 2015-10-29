 Top
    Foreign Minister: Germany will continue to support OSCE Minsk Group efforts

    Andreas Peschke says, importance of the implementation of measures aimed at building the confidence and security

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the upcoming chairmanship of the OSCE, Germany will continue to assist the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Commissioner of the German Foreign Ministry for Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia, Andreas Peschke said at the meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Karen Nazaryan.

    Andreas Peschke also noted importance of activities aimed at building the confidence and security.

    On January 1, 2016, Germany to take the OSCE chairmanship for a year.

