FM: Deployment of Armenian Interior Troops in Karabakh indicates miserable situation of Armenian army

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the decision of government, Armenian mass media informs that the Armenian Interior Troops are deployed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. This step by Armenian new government is military escalation and serves to aggravate the situation. Personal staff and a large part of technique is concentrated in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan contrary to the international law. "

Report was told by Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The deployment of internal troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a clear indication of plight situation and serious problems on personnel in the Armenian army.

At the same time, the populist leadership of Armenia facing serious difficulties in resolution of country’s social-economic problems tries to manipulate public opinion and maintain its rating with such tensions and military rhetoric.

Instead of removing its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, deployment of Armenia's internal troops to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that Armenia is an occupier state and official Yerevan is not interested in the settlement of the conflict by negotiation.

“The responsibility for the situation is completely overtaken by Armenia” official of MFA stressed.