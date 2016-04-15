Erdoğan: 'We don't understand the UN and Minsk Group tripartite not liberating Azerbaijan's occupied territories'

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'We don't understand the UN and Minsk Group Co-Chairs not liberating Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region from occupation for about 25 years'.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated in the press release of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) 13th Summit.

Erdoğan said that liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh also mentioned in Istanbul Declaration, which has been adopted at the end of the summit.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 13th Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Summit Conference said that Muslims should be able to solve their own problems without resorting to outside sources for assistance.

Erdoğan also said that there is not a single country in the Muslim world that has reached unity, peace and concrete solutions and are in crisis as their natural resources are exploited.

The OIC 13th Summit, which has been held in Istanbul, completed today.