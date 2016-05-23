Elmar Mammadyarov: 'Armenia's statements threatening Azerbaijan with “dirty bombs” bears no intention to bring peace and stability'

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia's statements threatening Azerbaijan with “dirty bombs” bears no intention to bring peace and stability.'

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said, making a speech at the Eastern Partnership Ministerial Foreign Affairs Meeting on May 23, 2016.

'The revised ENP has put forward the stabilization as the most urgent challenge in many parts of the European Neighbourhood. True stabilization in the proper sense of this word is unimaginable without addressing pressing security challenges, that is, without the settlement of protracted military conflicts which threaten the stability and cooperation in the Eastern Partnership geography.

On May 16 Vienna meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan and Foreign Ministers of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries was convened. The recent escalation in front-line has signaled that “status quo” in the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict may lead to violence and severe military clashes. Everyone fed up with the status quo which is not reliable and remains unsustainable and unacceptable. Demilitarization and withdrawal of troops has to be ensured.

Moving beyond this situation by means of constructive negotiations can bring desired peace and stability to the region. However, statements threatening Azerbaijan with “dirty bombs” bears no indication of any intention of Armenia in this regard. In the meantime, we call international community to closely scrutinize Armenia’s disobedience to commitments taken under international conventions on non-proliferation of weapons of mass-destruction. This is critically important in view of previous and recently discovered notorious criminal cases related to trafficking radioactive materials from Armenia to potential third countries', Elmar Mammadyarov added.