Deputy Minister: Schedule of coordinated actions needed for starting withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The schedule of coordinated actions is needed for starting withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territories of Azerbaijan. Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov has told journalists.

"It is necessary to remove obstacles. The settlement of any conflict begins, with the convergence of the positions of the parties on some common basis. And we do not need to think and invent it: it consists of the principles and norms of international law and UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993. These resolutions constitute a set of principles and requirements, including the liberation of the occupied territories, the provision of conditions for the return of the population and so on.

If this base is recognized by the other party, then we can move on. Such plans were made both in 1992 and 1993 years, but they were disrupted by the actions of the Armenian side. Until this practice is eliminated, I do not think that we can move forward”, - Azimov said.

"We very often hear from the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group that they are discussing the settlement issues with the parties. And sometimes they hint that it is necessary to agree on principles. Sometimes they say that it is necessary to harmonize approaches. But again, there are principles and approaches. A schedule of coordinated actions is needed to start withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories. This all should be with security guarantees. This can also be discussed.

A timetable for action can also be developed. I do not see this as a problem, there are other problems. In contradictions and specific interests of the Armenian side and those who support them, in the continuation of the keeping Azerbaijani territories under their military control, trying to negotiate such political conditions that seem to be beneficial for the current leadership of Armenia”, - the deputy minister said.