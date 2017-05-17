Deputy FM: Azerbaijan strives for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

© Report

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is striving for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but if this is not achieved, we will look for other ways to end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands."

Report informs citing the Bulgarian Focus agency, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev said in Sofia.

He stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, noting that the selective approach to conflicts in the region is detrimental to the population of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"20% of territory of Azerbaijan was occupied during the last 25 years, as a result of which one million people became refugees and internally displaced persons. We see the resolution of the conflict in three stages: gradual liberation of the territories, their restoration and gradual return of displaced persons", Mammadguliyev said.