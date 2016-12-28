Azerbaijani Deputy Premier: Armenia is governed by several states

Baku. 28 December.REPORT.AZ/ "In April 2016, Armenians resorted to provocation. Azerbaijan decently responded them. Armenians fired at civilian population. That is their true face".

Report informs, Deputy Azerbaijani PM, Chairman of the State Committee on Deals of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (SCDRIDP) Ali Hasanov said addressing the conference entitled "Multiculturalism and human rights: equality, cooperation and development".

He accused international organizations on this issue: "International organizations approach the issue in the framework of double standards. What are these standards? It must be put an end. We cannot tolerate such an injustice. How long this will last? Have a look at Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Compare their ranges of vision. Armenia is governed by several states. Can there be such a state?"

A.Hasanov also touched situation in the Arab countries: "They are quite silent towards Syria, Libya, Iraq. This must be prevented, human rights are being violated, we be cannot show indifference".