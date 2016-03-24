Defense Ministry: Two Azerbaijani soldiers wounded as a result of violation of ceasefire by Armenians

Baku. March 24. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia unilaterally rejected the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group chairs to the strict observance of the ceasefire regime during Novruz and Easter holidays. According to the Report, it said in the press-service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the statement, on the eve of and during the Novruz holiday, the Armenian armed forces, using heavy weapons, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades, increased tension on the contact line. "The enemy continued firing Azerbaijani positions, the villages located near the front line, including civilian targets", - stated in the Ministry of Defence.

As a result, the enemy fired two Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded : Asad Rustamov Vahidogly on March 19 and extended service serviceman Sergeant Nijat Hasanov Jabrayil oglu on March 20. All needed medical care was provided, their life is not in danger.