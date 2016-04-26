 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Defense Minister: The enemy positions were destroyed - PHOTO

    The Azerbaijani troops once more hit positions of the enemy

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ In response to the provocative actions of Armenians, the Azerbaijani troops hit the enemy's positions".

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a meeting with residents of Tartar district.

    Defense Minister noted that the Armenians violated ceasefire last night and fired the frontline settlements, "The Azerbaijani troops could prevent the Armenian provocations on the frontline and hit the crushing blows to the enemy. The enemy positions were destroyed in the locality."

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi