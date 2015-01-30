 Top
    Criminal case launched for Armenians who killed Hasan Hasanov

    It was revealed that he was tortured

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "It was revealed that Hasan Hasanov who went to Kalbajar, Azerbaijani region under the occupation, with Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyevl on July 11 last year, was tortured and killed." Report was told by the chairman of Public Union Centre of Law Reform Anar Baghirov.

    He said that the criminal case on the H.Hasanov' murder under the Article of 115 and 116 of Criminal Code was launched in Kalbajar Region Procurator's Office.

    Currently, D.Asgarov and S.Guliyev are taken hostage by Armenians. 

