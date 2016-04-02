Chief of Aghdam Executive Authority: 'Despite the situation people didn't leave region'

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Despite current situation in Aghdam, population didn't leave region'.

Report was told by Ragub Mammadov, Chief of Aghdam Executive Authority (EA).

He noted that everyone is busy with their daily agricultural and domestic work: 'Aghdam region locates on the contact line. The contact line passes through 21 villages of the region. 94 thousand people live in the region. Despite current military interventions, people didn't leave the region.

Chief Executive Authority added that officials of local law enforcement agencies and executive authorities have met with village residents: 'The events occurred in the region today generated enthusiasm among the people. Everyone is ready to call for the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories'.

R.Mammadov stressed that nobody killed or injured in Aghdam up to now: Several villages shelled. No damage caused in those areas, no casualties or injured. Information spread on the events are completely false, everything is continuing normally in the region'.